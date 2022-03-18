Short Interest in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Drops By 16.7%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 527,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 633,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 169,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Nabors Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

NBR stock traded up $7.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,805. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.12. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $65.58 and a 12 month high of $171.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). The firm had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($23.82) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -31.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.