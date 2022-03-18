Short Interest in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Decreases By 17.5%

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,840,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 10,710,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of NTAP traded up $2.32 on Friday, hitting $88.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,451. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.17. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $67.72 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.25%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $355,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,863. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 150.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in NetApp by 57.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in NetApp by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in NetApp in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

