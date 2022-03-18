Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Rises By 17.3%

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:NBH opened at $13.49 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $17.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBH. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 16.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 547,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 78,478 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 78,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 40,374 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 9.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

