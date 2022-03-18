Short Interest in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Decreases By 19.2%

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLYM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 11.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 177,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 70,835 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter valued at $2,740,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 108,870.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 14.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,257. The firm has a market cap of $991.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -89.36%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.