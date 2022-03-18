Short Interest in Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Declines By 18.6%

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the February 13th total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of PCSA stock remained flat at $$3.27 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,764. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $14.24.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 215,532 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.