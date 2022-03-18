Short Interest in Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Declines By 18.6%

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the February 13th total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of PCSA stock remained flat at $$3.27 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,764. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $14.24.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.
