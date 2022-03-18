Short Interest in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) Grows By 17.2%

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 201,900 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 172,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:PZN traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 96,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,542. Pzena Investment Management has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.29%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.00%.

In related news, EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 26,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $246,552.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,626 shares of company stock valued at $395,354. Insiders own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the first quarter worth about $343,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 42,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 222.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 74,911 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 10.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.