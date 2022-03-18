Short Interest in Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Declines By 20.0%

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFSHF opened at $15.78 on Friday. Safestore has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

