Short Interest in Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Increases By 24.2%

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the February 13th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

DALXF opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $7.54.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DALXF. Raymond James raised shares of Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

