Short Interest in TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) Decreases By 15.5%

TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the February 13th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TradeUP Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TradeUP Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TradeUP Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TradeUP Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $912,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of TradeUP Global by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 134,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 69,575 shares during the period. 13.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TUGC opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. TradeUP Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

TradeUP Global Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

