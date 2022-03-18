Short Interest in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Declines By 21.2%

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on USD Partners in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised USD Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of USD Partners by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in USD Partners by 32.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in USD Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in USD Partners by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.99% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.
USD Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on USD Partners (USDP)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.