Short Interest in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Drops By 15.3%

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the February 13th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 622,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $212.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.27. VeriSign has a one year low of $186.09 and a one year high of $257.03. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.92.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that VeriSign will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total value of $60,741.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.62, for a total value of $601,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,708. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,102,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,222,000 after buying an additional 1,003,179 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $228,496,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,760,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in VeriSign by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $746,623,000 after buying an additional 364,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,289,000 after buying an additional 308,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

