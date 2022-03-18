Short Interest in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Grows By 21.1%

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CIL opened at $41.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.01. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $39.19 and a 52-week high of $46.75.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th.
