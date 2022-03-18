Short Interest in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Grows By 21.1%

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CIL opened at $41.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.01. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $39.19 and a 52-week high of $46.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after buying an additional 13,974 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 83,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000.

