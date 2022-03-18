Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given New €207.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup from €215.00 ($236.26) to €207.00 ($227.47) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SIEGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.75.

Shares of SIEGY traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,012. The company has a market cap of $127.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.49. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $89.66.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

