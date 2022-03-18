Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SIEGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Societe Generale raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Shares of SIEGY opened at $74.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $89.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.49.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

