Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Trading Down 3.5% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $35.49 and last traded at $35.57. 3,688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 255,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.85.

Specifically, Director Gaurav Aggarwal bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $21,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Turner sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $127,968.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,125,000 shares of company stock worth $30,375,000 and have sold 22,453 shares worth $703,978. Corporate insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

SRRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Sierra Oncology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average of $23.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRRA. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $13,209,000. Frazier Management LLC raised its position in Sierra Oncology by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,264,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,498,000 after purchasing an additional 460,194 shares during the last quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,979,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Sierra Oncology by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,313,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 295,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,230,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after buying an additional 87,438 shares during the period.

About Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.