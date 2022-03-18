Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 905 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.06. The stock had a trading volume of 63,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,700. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.46 and its 200 day moving average is $162.62. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $142.88 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

