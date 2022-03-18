Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $32,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,060,000 after purchasing an additional 32,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,199,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,783,000 after acquiring an additional 392,414 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.11. The stock had a trading volume of 53,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,274. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.19. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.70 and a 52-week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

