Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.87 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 31,612 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 119,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $222.99. 56,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,502,377. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.75. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $199.50 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

