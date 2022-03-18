Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on EPAM. Piper Sandler lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.20.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $7.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $280.24. 16,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,746. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $399.20 and its 200-day moving average is $553.52. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.74.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.