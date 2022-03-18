Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,688 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 45,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 207,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,645,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 50,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 504.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 64,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after buying an additional 53,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.07. 181,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,932,097. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.46 and its 200 day moving average is $113.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

