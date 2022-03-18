Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $32,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.11. 53,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,374,274. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.19. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.70 and a 52-week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.