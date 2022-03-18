Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

In related news, Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 821 shares of company stock worth $222,351. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.43. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.56 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

