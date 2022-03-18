Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 158 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $7.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.24. 16,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.74. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $399.20 and its 200 day moving average is $553.52.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.20.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

