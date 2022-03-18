Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

VOT stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.07. 4,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,371. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $198.63 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

