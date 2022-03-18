Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Shares Down 12%

Shares of Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Rating) traded down 12% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.41. 27,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 410% from the average session volume of 5,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58.

About Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY)

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company, which focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

