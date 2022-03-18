SimpliFi Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI)

SimpliFi Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 400,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,000. iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 5.4% of SimpliFi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1,766.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Systelligence LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 329,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 174,773 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,429,000.

Shares of LQDI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.28. The stock had a trading volume of 28,538 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average of $29.94.

