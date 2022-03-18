Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBC) Trading Up 4.9%

Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBC – Get Rating) was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.16 and last traded at $25.16. Approximately 764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF (SPBC)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.