SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Trading Down 4.3%

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.16. 5,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 365,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58.
SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 0.86%.
About SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)
SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SiriusPoint (SPNT)
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.