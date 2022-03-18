Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Coverage Initiated at CIBC

CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating and issued a C$22.50 target price on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

TSE SKE opened at C$15.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.53. Skeena Resources has a 1 year low of C$11.24 and a 1 year high of C$17.11.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

