Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.15% of Sleep Number worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 432.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Shares of SNBR opened at $63.75 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.18 and a fifty-two week high of $150.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.39. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNBR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.25.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Profile (Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.