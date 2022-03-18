SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Raised to $400.00 at Piper Sandler

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $347.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $351.00 to $344.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $337.36.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $314.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.48, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.26. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.32.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 67.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 343,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,227,000 after purchasing an additional 138,005 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 40.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 194.1% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.