Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Solid Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $142.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $6.57.

In other Solid Biosciences news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $33,554.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,632 shares of company stock worth $59,004. 24.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 129.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the third quarter worth $43,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 265.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 18,670 shares in the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

