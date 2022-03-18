South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Trading Up 0.8%

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) shares were up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $16.10. Approximately 1,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SABK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Atlantic Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of South Atlantic Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.74.

South Atlantic Bancshares ( OTCMKTS:SABK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

