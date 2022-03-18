South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 6,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on SJI shares. Maxim Group lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

NYSE:SJI opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the third quarter valued at $892,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 6.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 105.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 17.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 11,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

