Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) EVP Sells $20,272.20 in Stock

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) EVP Brett Dorton sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $20,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:SMBC traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.08. 628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,911. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.65 and a twelve month high of $61.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.31.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 38.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

SMBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,074 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.