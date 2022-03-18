SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND) Trading Up 0.2%

SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MBND – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.16 and last traded at $28.11. Approximately 5,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.06.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.