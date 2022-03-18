SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,966,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,709,878. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

