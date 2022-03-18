SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Stock Holdings Raised by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,828 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $48,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.89. The company had a trading volume of 131,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,651. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.84. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $77.45 and a 52 week high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

