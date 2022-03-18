SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,791,000 after buying an additional 403,831 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 572.6% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 295,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 251,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,629,000 after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $22,212,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,034.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 204,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 186,054 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.76. The stock had a trading volume of 450,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,604. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.95. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $114.51 and a 12-month high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

