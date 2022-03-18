Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a £135.90 ($176.72) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a £115 ($149.54) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a £151 ($196.36) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of £124.02 ($161.27).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at £129.95 ($168.99) on Tuesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of £107.85 ($140.25) and a 12-month high of £172.25 ($223.99). The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is £125.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £147.03. The stock has a market cap of £9.59 billion and a PE ratio of 40.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 97.50 ($1.27) dividend. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $38.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

In related news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 5,341 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of £123 ($159.95), for a total value of £656,943 ($854,282.18).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

