Spire Wealth Management Acquires 3,364 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 841.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Affirm were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 27.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 2.9% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 157.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affirm alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $83.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $36.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 2.71. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.