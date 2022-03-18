Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.3% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

MARA opened at $26.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -78.41 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.59.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Digital news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MARA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Marathon Digital from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

