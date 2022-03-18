Spire Wealth Management Has $346,000 Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 1,537.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Trimble were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter worth $42,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Trimble by 55.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter worth $53,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $70.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.32 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.23.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

