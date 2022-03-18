Spire Wealth Management Increases Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1,240.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 289.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 203.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 221.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $66.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $69.90.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 111.31%.

OKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

