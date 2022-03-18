Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IHF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,982,000 after buying an additional 30,654 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $284.87 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52 week low of $245.12 and a 52 week high of $293.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.53.

