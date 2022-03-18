Spire Wealth Management Purchases 462 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,099,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,455,000 after buying an additional 130,450 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in VeriSign by 11.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $746,623,000 after buying an additional 364,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $425,452,000 after buying an additional 25,968 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in VeriSign by 13.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,144,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $234,554,000 after buying an additional 138,485 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in VeriSign by 2.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,059,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $217,228,000 after buying an additional 23,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $212.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.27. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.09 and a 12-month high of $257.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.92.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.62, for a total transaction of $601,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $289,495.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,708. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

