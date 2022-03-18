Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Short Interest Update

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the February 13th total of 95,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STXB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, Director H. D. Patel sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $63,159.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dean O. Bass sold 77,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $2,190,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 26,100 shares of company stock worth $705,250 in the last ninety days. 25.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STXB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 109.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 106.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 214.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STXB opened at $28.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.96. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $31.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.17%.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares (Get Rating)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, SBA loans, commercial deposit accounts, treasury management services, and retail offerings including consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans, and retail deposit products.

