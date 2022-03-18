Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Spruce Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SPRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 153,042 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,617,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,730,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 181,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

