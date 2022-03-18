SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Trading Down 2.1%

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) dropped 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.73 and last traded at $20.79. Approximately 17,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,885,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

SSRM has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of SSR Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.97.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $407.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.21%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,132,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,120,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,249,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,445,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 855,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 482,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

