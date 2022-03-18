STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Gap Up to $69.74

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $69.74, but opened at $71.19. STAAR Surgical shares last traded at $73.84, with a volume of 1,420 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STAA. BTIG Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.70 and a beta of 1.02.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

